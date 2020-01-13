Mereo jumps on navicixizumab deal with Oncologie

UK-based rare diseases specialist Mereo BioPharma (LON: MPH) was trading 19% higher as Monday’s trading neared its conclusion.

The company’s licensing agreement with Sino-American biotech Oncologie was announced that day, a deal that could earn Mereo more than $300 million if all goes to plan.

This global license agreement is for the development and commercialization of navicixizumab, an anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase Ib study in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer.