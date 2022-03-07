Opdivo keeps growing with new approval in lung cancer

New York-based cancer specialist Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has picked up a new US Food and Drug Administration approval for its checkpoint blocker Opdivo (nivolumab).

The label update covers use of the therapy, in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy, to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the neoadjuvant setting.

The approval is based on the CheckMate -816 trial, which met primary endpoints of event-free survival (EFS) and pathologic complete response (pCR).