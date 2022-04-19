Nektar down 24% as trials spell the end for Opdivo and bempeg combo

US biotech Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) lost 23% of its market value on Monday.

This followed the announcement of a decision made based on results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage studies of bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and bladder cancer.

The companies have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempeg in combination with Opdivo. These studies and all other ongoing studies in the program will be discontinued.