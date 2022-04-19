Sunday 24 November 2024

Nektar down 24% as trials spell the end for Opdivo and bempeg combo

Biotechnology
19 April 2022
nektar_big

US biotech Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) lost 23% of its market value on Monday.

This followed the announcement of a decision made based on results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage studies of bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and bladder cancer.

The companies have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempeg in combination with Opdivo. These studies and all other ongoing studies in the program will be discontinued.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Nektar decimated as Phase III trial of BEMPEG in combo with Opdivo misses goal
14 March 2022
Biotechnology
BMS shares results that paved the way for Opdivo's latest lung cancer approval
12 April 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—PureTech Health confirms merger talks with Nektar
7 October 2022
Biotechnology
Nektar rockets on new, corrected Rezpeg efficacy data
8 August 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze