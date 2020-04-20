Opdivo plus Yervoy garners Phase III win in rare cancer

Oncology giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has unveiled positive Phase III data from the CheckMate-743 study of Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab).

The trial has been evaluating the combo as a first-line option for people with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

MPM is a relatively rare tumor, with increasing incidence in recent years. With few treatments approved in this indication, people with MPM typically have a poor prognosis.