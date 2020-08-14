Opdivo set to be leader in gastric and gastro-oesophageal cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) is set to become the market leader in gastric in gastro-oesophageal cancer following the latest data from two label expansion trials, which were noted to have met their primary endpoints.
Analytics firm GlobalData expects Opdivo’s label expansions to gain approval in mid-2021 and revolutionize this indication as the first targeted therapy available in the adjuvant setting for all patients and in the first-line setting for HER2-negative patients.
Miguel Ferreira, oncology and hematology analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Opdivo’s use in both the adjuvant and first-line metastatic HER2-negative settings would significantly improve survival rates and represent a milestone in a treatment setting where patients are currently only treated with chemotherapy. The drug is slowly going up the lines of treatment and will be available to more patients sooner. This is especially key in Europe, where this type of drug is not approved at all in this indication; the US where this drug’s main competitor is also trying to break into the first-line of treatment but lagging behind (Keytruda); and in Japan where adjuvant treatment is much more popular and this drug is already approved as a last line of treatment and therefore will be very popular upon approval.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze