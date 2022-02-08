Outlook Therapeutics brings in Joel Prieve ahead of anticipated ophthalmic bevacizumab launch

New Jersey-based Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharma company working to develop and launch the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, has announced the appointment of Joel Prieve (pictured above) as senior vice president, commercial operations.

Jeff Evanson, chief commercial officer at Outlook, said the company was “thrilled” to add Mr Prieve to the executive leadership team.

“We believe his background and expertise in commercialization and specialty biopharmaceutical distribution will be invaluable as we continue advancing our pre-launch commercial planning in anticipation of potential approval for ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab,” Mr Evanson said.