Pakistan OKs compassionate use of Zofin for COVID-19

Shares US drug developer Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS: BPSR) were up a massive 29% at $0.36 by mid-morning, after it announced that its Zofin therapy has been approved by Pakistani regulators to be used for a COVID-19 patient on compassionate grounds.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved Zofin for use with a named patient on compassionate grounds following the patient’s COVID-19 diagnosis and admittance to an intensive care unit for treatment on a ventilator. Treatment with Zofin will take place at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The approval by regulators is contingent on the strict adherence to the dosing protocols in use by clinical trial investigators conducting Organicell’s ongoing Phase I/II trial for COVID-19.

Zofin is an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs, without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent.