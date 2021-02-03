Pandemic puts brake on strong Amgen performance

Feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Californian biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) reported mixed results for the final quarter of 2020, with rising revenues but declining profits.

Matching analysts’ expectations, revenues were up 7% at $6.6 billion, with earnings increasing 3% to $2.2 billion, which equates to $3.81 a share.

While revenues were driven by higher volume growth, this effect was partially offset by lower net selling prices and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.