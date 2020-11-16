Way forward unclear for Cytokinetics and Amgen

Shares in muscle biology specialist Cytokinetics (Nasdaq: CYTK) have fallen 5%, after the firm presented detailed results from the Phase III GALACTIC-HF study of omecamtiv mecarbil.

The company is testing the selective cardiac myosin activator in heart failure, together with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), with funding and strategic support from French drugmaker Servier.

Results from the trial demonstrate a significant 8% relative risk reduction on the primary composite endpoint of heart failure or cardiovascular death, compared with placebo.