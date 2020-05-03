Pandemic takes heavy toll on rare disease patients in Europe

Research from the non-profit EURORDIS-Rare Diseases alliance shines a light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people living with rare diseases.

The European organization represents over 900 rare disease patient groups from 72 countries, offering help for some 30 million people living with a rare disease in Europe.

The preliminary global results from the study show that the pandemic has greatly hindered access to care for rare disease patients, often exacerbating existing challenges, as well as creating additional risks.