PDL BioPharma appoints Danny Hart as vice president of business development

PDL BioPharma (Nasdaq: PDL) has appointed Danny Hart as vice president of business development. Mr Hart has served in the position of deputy general counsel, assistant secretary and corporate counsel since 2010.
John McLaughlin, president and chief executive of PDL, said: "We have committed over $800 million in our program of acquiring income generating assets, and we are continually evaluating additional candidates. Danny has been involved in all of our transactions, has shown great aptitude in evaluating these transactions, and we are pleased to have him now involved on the business side of these processes along with our external consultants so that we might perpetuate the success of this program and, in turn, be able to share that success with our shareholders in the form of continued dividend payments.”
Mr Hart joined PDL in January 2010 and until September 2014 managed structuring, negotiation and completion of the company’s investments.
