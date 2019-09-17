Phase II bump puts brakes on Acceleron

A Phase II trial flop for rare disease candidate ACE-083 has prompted Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN) to abandon development of the program in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).
Acceleron said that while ACE-083 increased muscle volume in the trial, that did not translate into statistically-significant improvements in functional tests.
The announcement caused shares in the TGF-beta specialist to drop by almost a dollar on Monday. Topline results from another Phase II trial of ACE-083, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, are expected at the start of next year.
