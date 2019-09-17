Saturday 23 November 2024

Phase II bump puts brakes on Acceleron

Biotechnology
17 September 2019
acceleron_pharma_big

A Phase II trial flop for rare disease candidate ACE-083 has prompted Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN) to abandon development of the program in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Acceleron said that while ACE-083 increased muscle volume in the trial, that did not translate into statistically-significant improvements in functional tests.

The announcement caused shares in the TGF-beta specialist to drop by almost a dollar on Monday. Topline results from another Phase II trial of ACE-083, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, are expected at the start of next year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Celgene and Acceleron file BLA for luspatercept
8 April 2019
Biotechnology
Acceleron and Shire not to restart ACE-031 program
3 May 2013
Pharmaceutical
Acceleron collaborates with Celgene on ACE-011 program in $242 million deal
5 August 2011
Biotechnology
Fulcrum and Acceleron collaborate on pulmonary disease drug development
30 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze