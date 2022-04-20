Pivlaz reaches end of long research road with launch in Japan

The Japanese business of Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) has launched Pivlaz (clazosentan), a potent, selective endothelin A (ETA) receptor antagonist which targets the root cause of cerebral vasospasm.

The product was approved in Japan in January 2022, based on a dedicated Phase III program conducted in the country.

Under development for many years, the approval of Pivlaz has been a long time coming, with Phase III failures as far back as 2010 challenging the prospects for what was then an Actelion candidate.