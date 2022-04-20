Pivlaz reaches end of long research road with launch in Japan

The Japanese business of Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) has launched Pivlaz (clazosentan), a potent, selective endothelin A (ETA) receptor antagonist which targets the root cause of cerebral vasospasm.
The product was approved in Japan in January 2022, based on a dedicated Phase III program conducted in the country.
Under development for many years, the approval of Pivlaz has been a long time coming, with Phase III failures as far back as 2010 challenging the prospects for what was then an Actelion candidate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze