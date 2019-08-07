Saturday 23 November 2024

Portola starts first European sales for Ondexxya

Biotechnology
7 August 2019
US biotech Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PTLA) says it has started first sales of Ondexxya (andexanet alfa) in Europe.

These sales mark the initiation of commercial access in Europe to Ondexxya – the first and only reversal agent approved for adult patients treated with the Factor Xa inhibitors rivaroxaban (Bayer’s [BAYN: DE] Xarelto, or apixaban  (Eliquis from Bristol-Myers Squibb [NYSE: ABY]), when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding.

Portola is executing a phased launch of Ondexxya in Europe, with an initial focus on Germany, Austria, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, where Factor Xa inhibitor use, and related bleeds, are among the highest in Europe.

