US-based Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing product candidates to advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases.

The company is advancing three programs, including betrixaban, an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor, AndexXa (andexanet alfa), a recombinant protein designed to reverse the anticoagulant effect in patients treated with an oral or injectable factor Xa inhibitor, and cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor in development to treat hematologic cancers.

Portola's partnered program is focused on developing selective Syk inhibitors for inflammatory conditions.

Latest Portola Pharmaceuticals News

UK's NICE recommends Ondexxya
1 April 2021
Look back at pharma news in the week to May 8, 2020
10 May 2020
Portola agrees to takeover bid from Alexion
6 May 2020
Anticoagulant reversal agent Andexxa can provide a net cost reduction
5 March 2020
