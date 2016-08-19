US-based Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing product candidates to advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases.

The company is advancing three programs, including betrixaban, an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor, AndexXa (andexanet alfa), a recombinant protein designed to reverse the anticoagulant effect in patients treated with an oral or injectable factor Xa inhibitor, and cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor in development to treat hematologic cancers.

Portola's partnered program is focused on developing selective Syk inhibitors for inflammatory conditions.