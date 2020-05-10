Look back at pharma news in the week to May 8, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Italy’s Menarini kicked off the May M&A news last week, announcing it would acquire USA-based Stemline Therapeutics, gaining access to an already approved drug for rare blood cancer, Elzonis. This was followed by Alexion agreeing a $1.41 billion takeover offer for Portola Pharmaceuticals, along with its clotting factor Andexxa. Meantime, US health technology assessor, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), has come up with two scenarios on fair pricing for COVID-19 treatment remdesivir from Gilead Sciences. On the regulatory front, the US Food and Drug Administration granted earlier-than-expected approval for Novartis and Incyte’s new lung cancer drug Tabrecta (capmatinib).

Menarini proves COVID-19 no barrier to deal-making