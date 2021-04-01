UK's NICE recommends Ondexxya

The UK’s National Institute for Care and Health Excellence (NICE) has recommended Ondexxya (recommend andexanet alfa) for reversing anticoagulation of the direct factor Xa (FXa) inhibitors apixaban or rivaroxaban in adult patients who experience a life-threatening or uncontrolled bleed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) announced today.
Until now, there has been no licensed therapy to reverse FXa-associated major bleeds when treated with apixaban or rivaroxaban, Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Xarelto, which are increasingly used for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic events, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, or if a patient is at high risk of a stroke due to an irregular heart rate (atrial fibrillation).
The company notes that:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze