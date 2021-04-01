UK's NICE recommends Ondexxya

The UK’s National Institute for Care and Health Excellence (NICE) has recommended Ondexxya (recommend andexanet alfa) for reversing anticoagulation of the direct factor Xa (FXa) inhibitors apixaban or rivaroxaban in adult patients who experience a life-threatening or uncontrolled bleed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) announced today.

Until now, there has been no licensed therapy to reverse FXa-associated major bleeds when treated with apixaban or rivaroxaban, Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Xarelto, which are increasingly used for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic events, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, or if a patient is at high risk of a stroke due to an irregular heart rate (atrial fibrillation).

The company notes that: