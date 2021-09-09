Saturday 8 November 2025

Positive top-line data for SerpinPC in severe hemophilia A and B

Biotechnology
9 September 2021
centessa_large

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CNTA) were up 17.6% at $24.76 in early trading today after, together with subsidiary ApcinteX, it announced positive top-line results from the Phase IIa part of AP-0101, the six-month repeat dose portion of its ongoing first-in-human proof-of-concept study evaluating SerpinPC in severe hemophilia A and B patients.

AP-0101 is a Phase I/IIa proof-of-concept study evaluating SerpinPC, an inhibitor of activated protein C (APC), in 23 male subjects with either severe hemophilia A or B who were not on prophylaxis. The Phase IIa part of the study assessed the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics across three dose cohorts (0.3mg/kg, 0.6mg/kg and 1.2mg/kg) of SerpinPC administered as a subcutaneous (SC) injection every four weeks over a 24-week period (six total doses). Reduction in the annualized bleeding rates (ABRs) were exploratory outcomes. Although eligible, none of the patients in the study had inhibitors.

SerpinPC was well-tolerated. As previously disclosed, one subject with a history of a skin disorder discontinued treatment on SerpinPC due to an injection site reaction. No other SerpinPC-related adverse events have been recorded. There was no reported sustained elevation in D-dimer, a sensitive measure of excess thrombin generation, throughout the 24-week study. Two subjects had anti-drug antibodies and remained on treatment without apparent impact on ABRs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Efanesoctocog alfa meets endpoints in pivotal study in hemophilia A
9 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
uniQure says gene therapy helps clotting in two hemophilia patients
8 January 2016
Biotechnology
More positive Phase III results for emicizumab in hemophilia A
10 July 2017
Pharmaceutical
Hemophilia treatment resolved 96.5% of bleeds within one hour in study
5 December 2016




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze