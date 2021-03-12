PRAC begins safety review of bluebird bio's Zynteglo

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has begun a safety review of Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), a gene therapy authorized to treat the rare blood condition beta thalassaemia.

This review follows a case of acute myeloid leukemia in a patient treated with a related bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) drug, LentiGlobin. This medicine uses the same viral vector as Zynteglo, to deliver a gene into body cells.

So far, no cases of leukemia have been reported with Zynteglo itself but bluebird has paused supply of the therapy while the evidence is examined.