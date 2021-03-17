Sunday 24 November 2024

Chief medical officer jumps ship in wake of bluebird trial stoppage

Biotechnology
17 March 2021
bluebird_bio_large

In a  filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) has announced the departure of its chief medical officer, David Davidson.

The company said Dr Davidson would continue to be engaged as a consultant, “for a period of six months,” in order to provide “ongoing guidance and support for bluebird’s late-stage development programs in severe genetic disease.”

The Boston-based firm saw its shares tumble in February, after a suspected serious adverse reaction put a stop to trials into an experimental LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
PRAC begins safety review of bluebird bio's Zynteglo
12 March 2021
Biotechnology
bluebird bio says 'very unlikely' AML events are linked to its gene therapy
10 March 2021
Biotechnology
Patient group echoes bluebird bio stance over Zynteglo UK funding snub
3 March 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Umoja Biopharma appointment of David Fontana as CBSO
8 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze