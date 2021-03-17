Chief medical officer jumps ship in wake of bluebird trial stoppage

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) has announced the departure of its chief medical officer, David Davidson.
The company said Dr Davidson would continue to be engaged as a consultant, “for a period of six months,” in order to provide “ongoing guidance and support for bluebird’s late-stage development programs in severe genetic disease.”
The Boston-based firm saw its shares tumble in February, after a suspected serious adverse reaction put a stop to trials into an experimental LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease.
