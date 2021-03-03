Patient group echoes bluebird bio stance over Zynteglo UK funding snub

The Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) has objected to the UK´s National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issuing of a negative recommendation for the Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel).

The gene therapy has been approved in the European Union and the UK for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT), but the NICE is currently recommending against routine National Health Service (NHS) funding.

'Dangerous precedent' for other gene therapies