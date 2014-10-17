Profectus BioSciences gets US government funding for Ebola vaccine development

Under a one-year contract with US biotech firm Profectus BioSciences, the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response’s (ASPR) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide around $5.8 million in funding, in addition to subject matter expertise and technical assistance, to further develop an experimental Ebola vaccine.

The company will manufacture vaccine for use in animal safety studies and future clinical trials and conduct animal studies to test safety. The contract can be extended to a total of 13 months and $8.6 million.

On the successful completion of this work, the company is expected to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration. This application, once accepted by the FDA, would allow the vaccine to begin the first clinical trials for safety in humans.