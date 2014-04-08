Sunday 24 November 2024

Promising emerging agents for triple negative breast cancer

Biotechnology
8 April 2014

Due to the heterogeneity of triple negative breast cancer, the most promising emerging agents in development target only specific subsets of patients, notes a new report from Decision Resources.

The two novel emerging therapies niraparib (from US oncology drug developer Tesaro [Nasdaq: TSRO]) and Xtandi (enzalutamide; Medivation [Nasdaq: MDVN]/Astellas [TYO- 4503]) are set to offer efficacy advantages over currently available agents in the BRCA1/2-mutation positive and androgen receptor triple negative patient populations, respectively.

Other key findings from the DecisionBase 2014 report titled Breast Cancer (Triple-Negative, Advanced/Metastatic): What Attributes will Distinguish Emerging Therapies in the Eyes of Oncologists and Payers?:

  • 25% of oncologists would prescribe niraparib to a median of 50% of their first-line BRCA1/2-mutation positive triple negative breast cancer patients;
  • oncologists indicate neurological toxicity as a high area of unmet need; and
  • oncologists weigh increases in efficacy over cost for potential emerging therapies

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze