Promising emerging agents for triple negative breast cancer

Due to the heterogeneity of triple negative breast cancer, the most promising emerging agents in development target only specific subsets of patients, notes a new report from Decision Resources.

The two novel emerging therapies niraparib (from US oncology drug developer Tesaro [Nasdaq: TSRO]) and Xtandi (enzalutamide; Medivation [Nasdaq: MDVN]/Astellas [TYO- 4503]) are set to offer efficacy advantages over currently available agents in the BRCA1/2-mutation positive and androgen receptor triple negative patient populations, respectively.



Other key findings from the DecisionBase 2014 report titled Breast Cancer (Triple-Negative, Advanced/Metastatic): What Attributes will Distinguish Emerging Therapies in the Eyes of Oncologists and Payers?: