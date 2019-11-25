Publication of eryaspase adds to anticipation over Phase III trial

Full results from ERYTECH Pharma’s (Euronext: ERYP) Phase IIb trial evaluating eryaspase in metastatic pancreatic cancer have now been published in the European Journal of Cancer.

The firm first announced positive top-line results from the study in 2017, raising hopes that the therapy could provide a new option in a notoriously difficult-to-treat therapy area. In that trial, the drug demonstrated a 43% reduction in risk of death.

Eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated in red blood cells, was tested as a second-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy in 141 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.