Saturday 23 November 2024

Publication of eryaspase adds to anticipation over Phase III trial

Biotechnology
25 November 2019
erytech_big

Full results from ERYTECH Pharma’s (Euronext: ERYP) Phase IIb trial evaluating eryaspase in metastatic pancreatic cancer have now been published in the European Journal of Cancer.

The firm first announced positive top-line results from the study in 2017, raising hopes that the therapy could provide a new option in a notoriously difficult-to-treat therapy area. In that trial, the drug demonstrated a 43% reduction in risk of death.

Eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated in red blood cells, was tested as a second-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy in 141 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Erytech tanks as Phase III eryaspase trial in advanced pancreatic cancer fails
28 October 2021
Biotechnology
ERYTECH in out-licensing deal worth initial $57 million
25 June 2019
Biotechnology
Erytech Pharma presents research into novel technology
11 March 2019
Biotechnology
ASCO 2019: Lynparza nearly doubled progression-free survival in pancreatic cancer
3 June 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze