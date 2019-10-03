Saturday 23 November 2024

Puma Biotech leaps on supplemental label for Nerlynx

Biotechnology
3 October 2019
puma_biotech_businesswire_big

Following the news that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved a labeling supplement for Nerlynx (neratinib) for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer, shares of Puma Biotechnology (Nasdaq: PBYI) shot up 13% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

With the approval of the labeling supplement, the label now includes safety information based on interim results from Puma’s Phase II CONTROL Trial, a study evaluating antidiarrheal prophylaxis or dose escalation in the reduction of neratinib-associated diarrhea that has a primary endpoint of the incidence of grade 3 or higher diarrhea. Interim data from the trial showed that the addition of prophylactic treatment with loperamide plus budesonide reduced the discontinuation rate due to neratinib-associated diarrhea to 11% versus a discontinuation rate of 18% with loperamide alone.

In the ongoing CONTROL Trial, patients with HER2-positive early stage breast cancer who have completed trastuzumab-based adjuvant therapy receive neratinib daily for a period of one year. The trial initially tested high dose loperamide prophylaxis given for the first two cycles (56 days) of treatment (12mg on days 1-14, 8mg on days 15-56 and as needed thereafter). The CONTROL Trial (NCT02400476) was then expanded to include four additional cohorts. One cohort received the combination of loperamide and budesonide. For the 64 patients who received the combination of loperamide plus budesonide, the incidence of grade 3 diarrhea was 28% compared to 32% in patients treated with loperamide alone. Diarrhea leading to treatment discontinuation declined to 11% in the loperamide plus budesonide cohort, compared to 18% in the loperamide alone cohort.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves Nerlynx sNDA for metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer
27 February 2020
Biotechnology
Puma admits its breast cancer drug likely won't be approved in Europe
24 January 2018
Biotechnology
Puma purrs on FDA's neratinib nod
18 July 2017
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Puma Biotech and Bixink link up on Nerlynx marketing in South Korea
1 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze