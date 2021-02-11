Quell Therapeutics expands Series A financing to $84 million

London, UK-based cell therapy specialist Quell Therapeutics today announced the closing of an extended Series A financing led by its existing investors Syncona, which has committed an additional $34.7 million and UCL Technology Fund (UCLTF), which has committed an additional $1 million; bringing the total Series A financing to circa $84 million.
Quell is funded to progress its program in liver transplantation to clinical proof of concept, whilst expanding its portfolio into autoimmune and neuroinflammatory diseases. Additionally, the funding will allow the company to further develop scalable manufacturing processes and expand its senior leadership team.
