Real-world evidence highlights benefit of cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine

16 September 2020
Influenza prevention specialist Seqirus, part of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), today announced the publication of real-world evidence (RWE) on the company's cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIVc) in peer-reviewed medical journal Vaccine.

Study results indicate QIVc was more effective compared with standard, egg-based quadrivalent vaccine (QIVe-SD) in preventing influenza-related hospitalizations/ER visits, all-cause hospitalizations, and hospitalizations/ER visits related to serious respiratory events. Study participants included commercially-insured US subjects between four and 64 years of age during the 2017/18 influenza season.

In a secondary economic analysis, the study also found that QIVc was associated with lower all-cause healthcare resource utilization (HCRU), a measurement of costs associated with hospitalizations, ER visits, and office visits, as well as all-cause costs, inclusive of outpatient hospital, pharmacy and medical expenses, compared with QIVe-SD.

