Real-world evidence highlights benefit of cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine

Influenza prevention specialist Seqirus, part of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), today announced the publication of real-world evidence (RWE) on the company's cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIVc) in peer-reviewed medical journal Vaccine.
Study results indicate QIVc was more effective compared with standard, egg-based quadrivalent vaccine (QIVe-SD) in preventing influenza-related hospitalizations/ER visits, all-cause hospitalizations, and hospitalizations/ER visits related to serious respiratory events. Study participants included commercially-insured US subjects between four and 64 years of age during the 2017/18 influenza season.
In a secondary economic analysis, the study also found that QIVc was associated with lower all-cause healthcare resource utilization (HCRU), a measurement of costs associated with hospitalizations, ER visits, and office visits, as well as all-cause costs, inclusive of outpatient hospital, pharmacy and medical expenses, compared with QIVe-SD.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze