Regeneron 1st-qtr 2015 boosted by surging Eylea sales

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2015, showing that revenue leapt 39% to $869.6 million, exceeding the forecasts of $822.9 million of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks investment research. The revenue figure included collaboration payments from European pharma majors Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) of France and German partner Bayer (BAYN: DE).

Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income rose 28% to $336 million (+28%), or $2.88 per share (+27%), also beating the expectations of $2.85 from analysts polled by Zacks. GAAP net income was $76 million, up 12%, with GAAP earnings per diluted share at $0.66, up 8%, well beating the average analyst estimate by $0.20.

Eylea US sales soared 51%