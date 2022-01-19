Wednesday 19 November 2025

ReNeuron shares slump as company abandons retinitis pigmentosa program

Biotechnology
19 January 2022
UK-based stem cell and exosomes technologies company ReNeuron Group (AIM: RENE) lost 44% of its stock market value on Tuesday.

The company had just announced a strategic update following a review of the latest data from the hRPC (human retinal progenitor cells) Phase IIa clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and an assessment of the commercial potential for its exosome technology.

"We cannot justify further substantial investment in the RP program"Although there have been no serious adverse events (SAEs) attributed to the drug itself, experience in treating the subjects at the two million cell dose has shown that the surgical procedure required to deliver this higher dose has led to more surgical complications compared to that seen with the one million cell dose.

