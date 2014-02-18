Report: IPOs and government support can boost the Australian life sciences industry

Despite a relatively flat December quarter for the PricewaterhouseCoopers Life Sciences Index, it was the end of a very successful calendar year for the Life Sciences sector, according to a new PwC report a report on the listed Australian pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices markets and the broader Life Sciences industry.

In Cautious optimism: The Life Sciences boom and lessons from the past, the report states that a resurgent initial public offering (IPO) market and increased media coverage leave the sector primed for a strong 2014. The current success of the Life Sciences sector gives rise to the question; in the 10 years since the last Australian Biotech boom, what has the sector learnt and how can it capture more value to truly capitalize on its success?

A busy quarter for IPO activity