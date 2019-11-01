Retiring David Eatwell helped to 'build Genmab into antibody innovation powerhouse'

Genmab (OMX: GEN), one of the world’s most notable biotech success stories of recent years, has announced that one of those who helped to drive its rapid growth is to retire.
David Eatwell, who has been the chief financial officer at the oncology specialist since 2008, is to retire on February 29, 2020, with Anthony Pagano, currently Genmab’s senior vice president for finance and corporate development, taking over the role.
The Danish company will also start a search to add a fourth executive position for an executive vice president and chief operating officer, who will oversee the commercial, business development and information technology functions.
