Genmab chairman to step down

Successful Danish biotech company Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) said late Friday that its chairman, Mats Pettersson, has decided to step down from the post on March 26, when his election period expires.
Mr Pettersson has led the company’s board of directors since his election in 2013 and will not be up for re-election at the company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting.
“I am extremely grateful to Mats for his strong leadership as chairman and for his service in overseeing our goals and strategies and monitoring our business performance over the last seven years,” said Jan van de Winkel, chief executive of Genmab, adding: “On behalf of the entire board of directors and the executive management team, I’d like to thank Mats for his excellent contributions and wish him continued success.”
