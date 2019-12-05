Genmab gets richer as Darzalex does better

Sales of the multiple myeloma drug Darzalex (daratumumab) have hit $2.5 billion in a calendar year, which is good news not just for Janssen, the exclusive global license holder.
The milestone is also a happy one for the Danish biotech company Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB), which discovered and out-licensed the therapy to the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit.
Genmab will receive $100 million from Janssen because this milestone has been met, and next year could be an even better one for sales of the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
