Genmab gets richer as Darzalex does better

Sales of the multiple myeloma drug Darzalex (daratumumab) have hit $2.5 billion in a calendar year, which is good news not just for Janssen, the exclusive global license holder.

The milestone is also a happy one for the Danish biotech company Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB), which discovered and out-licensed the therapy to the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit.

Genmab will receive $100 million from Janssen because this milestone has been met, and next year could be an even better one for sales of the drug.