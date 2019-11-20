Saturday 23 November 2024

EU approval for Darzalex in frontline multiple myeloma

Biotechnology
20 November 2019
janssen-big-1

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) pharma unit Janssen has received European Commission (EC) marketing authorization for Darzalex (daratumumab) in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (DRd) for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

A similar label extension was granted for Darzalex by the US Food and Drug Administration in June this year.

“Despite recent therapeutic advances, relapse of multiple myeloma is considered to be almost inevitable, becoming more challenging to treat following each relapse. This makes it even more important that we maximise our best response upfront to extend the first remission,” said Professor Thierry Facon, Service des Maladies du Sang, Hôspital Claude Huriez, Lille, France, and principal investigator of the MAIA study. “This marks an important approval, especially for transplant ineligible patients, a more vulnerable population, for whom outcomes are generally poorer when compared to those who are transplant eligible,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New Darzalex approval in Japan
22 August 2019
Biotechnology
Supplemental approval in multiple myeloma for Genmab's Darzalex
28 June 2019
Biotechnology
Genmab gets richer as Darzalex does better
5 December 2019
Biotechnology
EU approval for Darzalex combo in multiple myeloma
21 January 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze