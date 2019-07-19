J&J files in Europe for subcutaneous Darzalex formulation

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) pharma business Janssen has submitted for approval to broaden the European label for Darzalex (daratumumab), for subcutaneous treatment of multiple myeloma.
The product is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an approach developed by US-based biotech Halozyme Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HALO).
Halozyme has found high demand for its drug delivery technology, with big pharma clients including Roche (ROG: SIX), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
