Imbruvica nabs EU approval in two new indications

The Janssen and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) partnered drug Imbruvica (ibrutinib) has now nabbed five European Commission (EC) approvals in as many years, as its use was broadened in two indications.

Firstly, it can now be used in combination with Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), based on Phase III data from the iLLUMINATE study.

Also, it can now be prescribed with Rituxan, a drug first marketed by Roche as Rituxan/MabThera, to treat Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), this time based on Phase III iNNOVATE data.