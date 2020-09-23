Sunday 24 November 2024

Genmab could lose portion of Darzalex royalties

Biotechnology
23 September 2020
Denmark’s Genmab (OMX: GEN) saw its shares drop over a tenth after it emerged the firm was locked in a legal battle over royalties for cancer drug daratumumab.

The firm has been receiving royalties from Janssen, part of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), under the terms of a 2012 development deal.

While analysts had expected Genmab to continue receiving royalties for the drug, which is branded as Darzalex, through to 2035, a binding arbitration process could see the duration of payments reduced.

