ReveraGen releases positive data for Duchenne drug vamorolone

ReveraGen BioPharma today announced positive study data with vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Data from the six-month Phase IIa-extension study (VBP15-003) published in Neurology demonstrated dose-related improvement of muscle function in patients with DMD treated with vamorolone.

The news had a positive impact on Swiss biotech Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN), which has an option on vamorolone, and saw its shares leap 11.5% to 14.15 Swiss francs in early trading.

Eric Hoffman, chief executive of ReveraGen, commented: “The six-month extension study in comparison to natural history study data demonstrated dose-dependent improvement in timed function tests. Vamorolone was reported to be safe and well tolerated up to the highest dose tested (6.0mg/kg/day). Based on these data, vamorolone has potential to replace standard corticosteroids currently used in patients with DMD.”