ReveraGen releases positive data for Duchenne drug vamorolone

Biotechnology
27 August 2019
ReveraGen BioPharma today announced positive study data with vamorolone in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Data from the six-month Phase IIa-extension study (VBP15-003) published in Neurology demonstrated dose-related improvement of muscle function in patients with DMD treated with vamorolone.

The news had a positive impact on Swiss biotech Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN), which has an option on vamorolone, and saw its shares leap 11.5% to 14.15 Swiss francs in early trading.

Eric Hoffman, chief executive of ReveraGen, commented: “The six-month extension study in comparison to natural history study data demonstrated dose-dependent improvement in timed function tests. Vamorolone was reported to be safe and well tolerated up to the highest dose tested (6.0mg/kg/day). Based on these data, vamorolone has potential to replace standard corticosteroids currently used in patients with DMD.”

