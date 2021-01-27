Revlimid recommended after ASCT in England

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended the use of Revlimid (lenalidomide) as maintenance treatment after an autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in adults.

Some 1,150 eligible patients in England will have immediate access to Revlimid as a treatment option, with interim funding provided via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) before transferring to baseline commissioning.

Revlimid, from the Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) subsidiary Celgene, is the first treatment to be made available on the National Health Service (NHS) in this setting and provides an alternative to the standard ‘watch-and-wait’ approach, allowing patients to receive active treatment to keep their cancer in remission.