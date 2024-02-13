Monday 29 September 2025

Revolution in sickle cell disease treatment on the way in Europe

Biotechnology
13 February 2024
gene_genetic_test_biotech_biomarker_lab_research_2022_big

Genetic disease company Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) has secured conditional marketing authorization for Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) in Europe.

Also known as exa-cel, the product is a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy for people with severe sickle cell disease (SCD).

Contingent on further data confirming benefit, the European Commission has authorized marketing of the product for certain patients over the age of 12, where a matched stem cell donor cannot be found.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Final ICER evidence report on SCD gene therapies exa-cel and lovo-cel
21 August 2023
Biotechnology
Vertex presents positive long-term data on Casgevy at EHA
17 June 2024
Biotechnology
CMS to raise reimbursement on sickle cell disease gene therapies
15 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Political momentum grows as Europe focuses on rare diseases
4 March 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze