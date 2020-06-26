Risk-benefit ratio not right for wet AMD candidate

The US regulator has rebuffed a submission for abicipar pegol, a novel, investigational therapy for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

The candidate is under development by Allergan, now a subsidiary of Chicago’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and co-developer Molecular Partners (SIX: MOLN).

The technology behind the candidate, a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics known as DARPin therapeutics, was developed by Switzerland-based Molecular Partners.