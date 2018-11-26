Tuesday 13 May 2025

Rocket shares go skywards on news of licensing deal

Biotechnology
26 November 2018
Shares in US gene therapy specialist Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RCKT) rose by 9% in the opening 90 minutes of trading on Monday.

The stock market was reacting to news that Rocket had signed a deal with biotech company Regenxbio, which also opened higher at the start of the week’s trading.

This exclusive, worldwide license agreement will see Rocket develop and commercialize gene therapies for Danon disease using Regenxbio's NAV AAV9 vector, and acquire exclusive options for two additional NAV AAV vectors for the treatment of the rare neuromuscular and cardiovascular condition.

