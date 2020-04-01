SanBio links up with Ocumension on ophthalmic drug diseases discovery

Japan’s SanBio (TYO: 4592) and Ocumension (Hong Kong) Ltd have entered into a business alliance for the research, development and commercialization of innovative stem cell therapies for ophthalmic diseases.

Both companies will jointly develop SanBio’s proprietary modified mesenchymal stem cell medicines with an initial focus in retinitis pigmentosa and dry age-related macular degeneration (SB623 cells), and optic neuritis (MSC2 cells).

News of the deal saw SanBio’s shares close up 2.8% at 1,192 yen, having risen as high as 1,266 earlier in the day.