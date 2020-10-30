Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Ocumension gains rights to Eylea biosimilar for mainland China

Biosimilars
30 October 2020

Luye Pharma’s biotech subsidiary Boan has licensed LY9004, a biosimilar version of Regeneron and Bayer’s Eylea (aflibercept), to the Chinese ophthalmic drug company Ocumension Therapeutics.

The asset is in Phase III trials in China.

Under the agreement, Ocumension will have commercial rights in mainland China while Boan maintains the global rights outside China.

Financial details are not disclosed.

Eylea was approved in China in 2018 to treat diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



