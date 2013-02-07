Sanofi 4th-qtr earnings slump but still beat expectations; expects growth to resume in 2013

Shares of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) dropped nearly 4% to 66.67 euros in early trading this morning, as the company posted 2012 financial results, showing that net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 0.2% (-1.7% at constant exchange rates) to 8.53 billion euros ($11.68 billion), with business net income slumping 24.3% (-27.1% CER) to 1.57 billion euros and business earnings per share down 23.7% (-23.7% CER) at 1.19 euros.
EPs exceeded the 1.17 euro-a-share average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Sanofi had been expected to post quarterly business net income of 1.54 billion euros on sales of 8.56 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
For the full year, net sales rose 4.7% (=0.5% CER) to 34.95 billion euros, with business net income down 7% (-12.8% CER) at 8.18 billion euros and business EPS 6.8% (-12.8% CER) at 6.20 euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze