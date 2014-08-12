Sunday 24 November 2024

Sanofi and PATH the first to bring large quantities of semisynthetic artemisinin antimalarial treatment to market

12 August 2014
French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Seattle-based PATH have become the first to deliver large-scale batches of antimalarial treatments made with a new semisynthetic artemisinin derivative to malaria endemic countries in Africa.

The new treatment can widen acces to treatment for malaria sufferers by complementing botanically-derived supplies of artemisinin, since it is non-seasonal. The semisynthetic product has been shown to be identical to those derived from botanical sources, meaning there are no changes to the quality of the final product. Sanofi and PATH are shipping more than 1.7 million treatments of ArteSunate AmodiaQuine Winthro, manufactured in Morocco, from its distribution center to Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Niger and Nigeria over the coming months.

Robert Sebbag, vice president of Sanofi's Access to Medicines, said: "Sanofi is proud that these first batches of antimalarial medicines produced with semisynthetic artemisinin derivative are on the way to reaching patients. This milestone is the result of the enduring partnership between PATH and Sanofi that has translated years of effort into lifesaving change."

