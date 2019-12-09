Sanofi bolsters I-O pipeline with Synthorx acquisition

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will acquire all of the outstanding shares of US clinical-stage biotech Synthorx (Nasdaq: THOR) for $68 per share in cash.
The $68 per share acquisition price represents a 172% premium to Synthorx’ closing price on December 6, 2019, and represents an aggregate equity value of around $2.5 billion (on a fully diluted basis). The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Sanofi and Synthorx boards of directors. It is expected to close in the first quarter next year.
Sanofi’s shares were down 0.90% at 82.81 euros by mid-morning, while no pre-market activity in Synthorx had yet been noted as this story was published.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze