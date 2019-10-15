Sanofi opens continuous biologics manufacturing facility

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has opened one of the world’s first digital facilities using intensified, continuous biologics production technology.

The facility, in Framingham, Massachusetts, USA, will ‘usher in the next generation of biotech manufacturing’, according to the company.

It features technology that connects the production process with research and development (R&D), paving the way for improved commercialization of important new medicines for patients.