Company responds to reports that Sanofi is saying bye to Bangladesh

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has provided an ambiguous response to reports that it is planning to move out of Bangladesh.
The French pharma major is set to wind up its operations in the Asian country after a presence dating back 60 years, according to reports in the local press.
Sanofi is considering then importing products back in to Bangladesh because its current arrangement is not making the firm competitive with domestic companies, which make medicines at lower prices, say the reports. The Paris-based firm, which does not make more affordable generic drugs, has not increased its manufacturing capacity in the country in recent years.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
