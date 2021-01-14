BRIEF—Bangladesh begins vaccine roll-out

Following UK regulatory approval and permission from Bangladeshi authorities, generics manufacturer Beximco Pharmaceuticals is moving ahead with the distribution of 30 million doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222.

Under the terms of a deal agreed in August 2020, Beximco, in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India, became the exclusive supplier of the product in Bangladesh.

All doses of the vaccine will be supplied and distributed within six months, with the first deliveries beginning in January.